JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Price Target to $10.00

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Altus Power from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.17.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Altus Power Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE AMPS opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.00 and a beta of 0.67. Altus Power has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Insider Activity at Altus Power

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altus Power will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 225,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $1,228,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,960,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,703,106.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Altus Power news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $1,228,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,960,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,703,106.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William F. Concannon purchased 18,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $104,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,168.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 274,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,925 and have sold 275,000 shares valued at $1,497,500. 31.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 88.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,447,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter worth approximately $12,973,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 1,231.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,727 shares during the period. Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,238,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the first quarter worth approximately $3,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Power

(Get Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.