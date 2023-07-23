iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,878 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 11.0% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $19,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 27,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 32,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock remained flat at $107.61 on Friday. 3,073,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,694,920. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.39. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.