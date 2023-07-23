iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.67. The company had a trading volume of 65,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,582. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $123.84.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.3029 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

