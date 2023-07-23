iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Purchased by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,809. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.37. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $157.57 and a one year high of $213.69. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

