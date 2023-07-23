iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Cut by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,609,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,785 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,499,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,806,000 after buying an additional 279,142 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10,421.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,444,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,315,000 after buying an additional 2,421,573 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,914,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,116,000 after buying an additional 50,720 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,608,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,494,000 after acquiring an additional 209,476 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $137.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.61 and a 200 day moving average of $125.06. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

