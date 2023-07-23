iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Position Increased by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 900.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $223,538,000,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM opened at $145.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.09 and a 200-day moving average of $141.30.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

