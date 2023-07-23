iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 136,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 34,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enzi Wealth increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 76,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $75.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.70. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

