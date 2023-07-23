iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,801 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $8,386,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 514,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 550,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,819,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 89,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.09.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

