iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $40.32. 21,620,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,543,174. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

