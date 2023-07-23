iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,382 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 2.3% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374,338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 891.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,049,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237,924 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,822,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,979,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock remained flat at $50.71 during trading hours on Friday. 6,101,516 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

