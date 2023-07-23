iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 184.4% during the first quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.35. 1,786,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,282. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.88.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.7978 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.