iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Reduced by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,088 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 7.3% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $67,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $103.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,060,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,122. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.03. The firm has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

