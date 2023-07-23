iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Park Place Capital Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,060,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,122. The firm has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.03.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

