iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,841 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 240,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 759,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,781,000 after purchasing an additional 130,938 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $69.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

