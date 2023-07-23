IOTA (MIOTA) Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, IOTA has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $518.87 million and $5.01 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000624 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003321 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006234 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.