Investments & Financial Planning LLC Sells 874 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BIV stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $80.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

