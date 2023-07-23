Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 40,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,902.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,850,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,035 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 4.8% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $143.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.26. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $253.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

