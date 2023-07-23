Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1057 per share on Friday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

XSHD traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $16.47. 1,949 shares of the company traded hands. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $26.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a market cap of $20.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $691,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 37,071 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

