Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,235 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 3.6% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 836.7% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $375.63. The stock had a trading volume of 60,499,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,278,620. The business’s fifty day moving average is $359.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.45. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

