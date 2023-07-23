Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG opened at $336.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.79. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The firm has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.10.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,347 shares of company stock worth $19,349,510. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

