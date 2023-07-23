Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Up 3% Over Last Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.87 billion and $19.91 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $4.26 or 0.00014272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00045363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00031210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 501,488,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 439,152,832 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

