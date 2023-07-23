Internet Computer (ICP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $29.12 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $4.25 or 0.00014095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.87 billion and $29.12 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00045401 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00030962 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 501,489,499 tokens and its circulating supply is 439,153,441 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.