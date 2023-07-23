International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Schubert & Co

Schubert & Co decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Schubert & Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 14,357.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,401,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,519,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.94. 5,858,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,549. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.80. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $126.16 billion, a PE ratio of 64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.