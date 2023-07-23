Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,648 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.66.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.30. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

