Insider Selling: Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) VP Sells $39,200.00 in Stock

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $39,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,025.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steelcase Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE SCS opened at $8.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $913.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Steelcase had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.56%.

SCS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on Steelcase from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 14.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

