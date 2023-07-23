Insider Selling: NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) CAO Sells $27,401.00 in Stock

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Free Report) CAO Oladipo Iluyomade sold 2,491 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $935.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.41 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 15.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of NexTier Oilfield Solutions

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.75 to $11.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

(Get Free Report)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.