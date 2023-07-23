Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Sells $1,391,851.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $1,391,851.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,335,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,917,796.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, June 5th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 31,054 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $745,606.54.

On Friday, June 2nd, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 16,769 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $398,934.51.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.48 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FROG. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in JFrog by 2,303.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in JFrog by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. 53.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

