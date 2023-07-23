Inscription Capital LLC Sells 405 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Inscription Capital LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $138.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.80. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $126.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

