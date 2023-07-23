Inscription Capital LLC Has $792,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.70.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $216.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

