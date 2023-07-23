Inscription Capital LLC Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 163.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after buying an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Accenture by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,314,000 after buying an additional 1,710,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $314.80 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.38.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,774 shares of company stock worth $4,754,416 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

