Inscription Capital LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Inscription Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,460 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,257,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,125,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,859,000 after purchasing an additional 33,975 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

CSCO opened at $52.63 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

