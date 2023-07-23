Inscription Capital LLC Buys 29 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,128,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,720,000 after buying an additional 359,402 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $422,854,000 after purchasing an additional 228,913 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $67,712,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,702 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $100,824,000 after purchasing an additional 173,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.40.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $382.96 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.50 and a 52-week high of $394.54. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $368.55 and its 200 day moving average is $345.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

