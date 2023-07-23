iMedia Brands (IMBIQ) to Release Earnings on Monday

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBIQ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, July 24th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
iMedia Brands Stock Performance
Shares of IMBIQ opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $850,248.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.93. iMedia Brands has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $1.81.
iMedia Brands Company Profile
