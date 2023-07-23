iMedia Brands (IMBIQ) to Release Earnings on Monday

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBIQ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, July 24th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iMedia Brands Stock Performance

Shares of IMBIQ opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $850,248.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.93. iMedia Brands has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $1.81.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions.

