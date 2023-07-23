IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on IBEX from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IBEX from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on IBEX from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on IBEX from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $23.71. The company has a market cap of $362.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.59. IBEX has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $31.40.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.56 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 4.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IBEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in IBEX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 408,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in IBEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

