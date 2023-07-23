Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,049,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 359.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,947,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,823,508 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,536.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,936,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 405.6% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 2,852,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

