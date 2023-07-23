Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 236 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.8% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19.9% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.16. 15,022,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,197,238. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $261.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

