Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 1,850 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.64. 14,984,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,871,608. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average of $80.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

