Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 1,340 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,769 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.66.

Intel stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,736,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,069,574. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.30. The stock has a market cap of $141.90 billion, a PE ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

