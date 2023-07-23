Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $2,985,000. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,121 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $722,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.16.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $295.61. 2,835,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,455. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.99. The company has a market cap of $215.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,641 shares of company stock worth $6,369,137 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

