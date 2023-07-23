Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,905 shares during the period. JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 64,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $324,000.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Stock Performance

JCPI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.20. 15,934 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.66.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1539 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to protect total return by holding a broad portfolio of US investment-grade bonds that is equivalent to those of inflation-protected securities. The actively managed fund makes use of swaps to hedge inflation risk.

