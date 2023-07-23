Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,225 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IMCG stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $62.56. 77,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,147. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $63.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.78.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.