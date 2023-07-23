Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Invests $828,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof acquired 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 501 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,586.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total transaction of $4,892,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AZO shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,716.00.

AZO traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,457.93. 131,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,678. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,479.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,496.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,050.21 and a one year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $29.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

