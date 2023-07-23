Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.88. 7,171,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,255. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.94.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

