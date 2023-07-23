Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.98. The stock had a trading volume of 22,069,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,123,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

