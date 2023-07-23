Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $213.30. 5,324,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,111. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.31 and a 200-day moving average of $181.80. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $224.40. The firm has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

