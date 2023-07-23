HKD.com DAO Price Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (HDAO)

HKD.com DAO (HDAO) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. HKD.com DAO has a total market capitalization of $895.59 million and $905,874.58 worth of HKD.com DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HKD.com DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00002039 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HKD.com DAO has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HKD.com DAO Token Profile

HKD.com DAO’s genesis date was February 13th, 2022. HKD.com DAO’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official website for HKD.com DAO is www.hkd.com/dao. HKD.com DAO’s official Twitter account is @hkd_exchange. HKD.com DAO’s official message board is blockchain.news/news/hdao-soared-increase-1469-percent-immediately-after-listing.

Buying and Selling HKD.com DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “HDAO (HKD.com DAO) is a decentralised blockchain digital asset developed based on Ethereum, Tron and Matic Network, with a total of 10 billion supply. HDAO is the only token utilised in the entire HKD.com ecosystem. HKD.com is also dedicated to empowering HDAO as its platform token with various use cases implemented in the HKD.com exchange platform. HKD.com DAO is made up of a community of HDAO holders, the Vision of HKD.com DAO is to foster a fair and open financial infrastructure via the token economy. the HDAO reward system encourages more users to join the community, HKD.com DAO aims to incubate more quality projects with intentions to propel the growth of Hong Kong digital asset space.”

