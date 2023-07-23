HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HighPeak Energy Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HPK opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.67. HighPeak Energy has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.27). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $223.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million. Equities analysts predict that HighPeak Energy will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HighPeak Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jason A. Edgeworth bought 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,038.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 1,142,542 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $11,996,691.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,467,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,406,188. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jason A. Edgeworth purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $59,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,337 shares in the company, valued at $182,038.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,825,550 shares of company stock valued at $92,668,275. Corporate insiders own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 69.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

