Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on HIBB shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Williams Trading lowered Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Hibbett from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Hibbett Trading Down 1.5 %

HIBB stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.40. Hibbett has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $75.38. The stock has a market cap of $507.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.24). Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $455.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $271,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,717.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hibbett news, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.09 per share, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at $867,892.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 7,500 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $271,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,717.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Hibbett by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

