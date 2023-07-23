HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 80 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Synopsys by 470.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Synopsys by 5,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.00.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

Synopsys Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total value of $4,153,986.18. Following the sale, the executive now owns 2,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,481.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,964 shares of company stock valued at $60,784,338. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $454.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.56, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.64. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.00 and a 1-year high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

