HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,380 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3,833.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $99.74 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

